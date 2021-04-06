Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill two mobile policemen, cart away AK-47 rifles

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have shot dead two mobile police officers in Taraba State.
The officers were shot dead on Monday night at a checkpoint in Dogon-Gawa community located in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.
The checkpoint is located on the highway linking Takum Local Government Area and Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.
Chairman of Takum Local Government Area, Shiban Tikari, who confirmed the incident, said the colleagues of the deceased police officers went to a nearby town to get foodstuff for all of them before the gunmen struck.
He condemned the incident and added that the gunmen came in motorbikes
”This is indeed unfortunate and uncalled for. They came on motorcycles, opened fire on the two police officers unexpectedly, killed them, and took away their rifles.
“The two police officers that were killed were left by their colleagues to man the checkpoint who went to a nearby town to get foodstuff for all of them.
“The gunmen came on motorcycles, they open fire on the two policemen, killed them, and took away their rifles.
“This has caused tension, but I have tried my best to calm the situation down,” he said.
The council chairman, however, revealed that the bandits usually disguise in special joint tax force uniforms to commit such heinous crimes.
The Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal when contacted by Channels Television, said the state command is yet to get any information regarding the attack for now but promises to give more details as soon as possible.

