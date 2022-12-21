Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill two Police officers in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja Comment(0)

Gunmen on Wednesday killed two police officers on patrol along Agbaja Road in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The gunmen, according to police reports, came out of the bush and opened fire on the police patrol team, killing two officers whose names are yet to be identified.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, who confirmed the incident, described the attack as unfortunate, saying that tactical operatives of the Command have since been deployed to the area.

“Today, 21/12/2022 the Command received the unfortunate report of an attack on the Police patrol team along Agbaja Road, Lokoja. The hoodlums emerged from the bush and attacked the team when they arrived for their routine patrol.

“However, the Command lost two of its personnel during the gun duel with the hoodlums and they fled before the re-enforcement team arrived.”

 

Our Reporters

