Gunmen kill two policemen in failed kidnap bid in Edo

Two escort policemen attached to the Managing Director of popular eatery, GT Plaza were on Wednesday night shot dead by suspected kidnappers in Benin the Edo State capital.

The heavy armed men had trailed the convoy of the GT Plaza boss, Elder Pius Omofuma with the intent of kidnapping him.

The suspects were said to have attempted to hijack the jeep in which Elder Omofuma usually travels with but the police officers attached the convoy were said to have resisted the attempt even though the GT Plaza boss was not inside the vehicle.

Unaware that he was not in the jeep the hoodlums opened fire on the vehicle leading to the death of the two uniformed officers.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Edo State Police Command, in collaboration with a local vigilante group, have rescued a 35-year-old man, Mr Joseph Patrick, from a five-man gang of kidnappers who operated at Ozege Junction in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of the State.

One of the suspected kidnappers, Yusuf Ismaila, , who was arrested when the suspects engaged police in a gun duel, said he was introduced to kidnapping business by his friend, Mohammed, who promised to give him money after the operation.

He said: “Mohammed called me to follow him that he will give me money, I tied the victim’s mouth with clothes and we took him to the bush, he said the man owed them money. We tied him in the bush and Mohammed told me to go and fetch water from the stream, as I was coming back, I heard gun shots and that was how I was arrested.”

The kidnap victim, Joseph Patrick said he was driving through Ozege Junction in Ekpoma, when the gang accosted him and took him to a bush where he spent three days before the police and vigilante group rescued him.

Our Reporters

