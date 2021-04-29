Gunmen kill two policemen, raze patrol van in A’Ibom

Gunmen yesterday killed two policemen manning a checkpoint at Urua Inyang, headquarters of Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. A journalist and Chairman of the Federated Chapel of the state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Inimfon Silas, who hails from the area, said the armed men shot dead two policemen.

He said: “The armed hoodlums, on several motorcycles, stormed the checkpoint and shot the two officers dead, while others fled, leaving the hoodlums to seize their rifles and set the patrol van ablaze.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, said he was with the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Amiengheme Andrew, for an on-the-spot-assessment of the area at Ika. He said: “We are in Ika, trying to gather more facts about the incident.” Macdon added that he would be in a better position to give details after the visit.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police and the entire Police Command in the state were saddened by the development, given the fact that some officers had earlier this month been killed by hoodlums and others declared missing. The latest killing brought to five the number of policemen killed in the line of duty in Akwa Ibom State by gunmen, while four others were declared missing in the recent times. Two inspectors were set ablaze and a leader of the Quick Response Squad (QRS), a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), was also shot dead while leading the squad to confront armed hoodlums at their base in Ikot Akpan in Essien Gunmen Udim Local Government Area.

