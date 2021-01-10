Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill two Policemen, woman in Ebonyi

Posted on Author   Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Comment(0)

….two rifles stolen, station, four vehicles burnt

Gunmen at the weekend invaded a police station in Onueke, Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and killed two Inspectors and a woman who was inside her house during the invasion.

 

The hoodlums made away with two AK-47 rifles kept in the station and set the station and four vehicles on fire.

 

The incident occurred at about 9:pm on Friday.

 

The hoodlums after killing the victims, left their phones with which police started using in their investigation into the attack.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah said the gunmen invaded the Onueke Police Station and opened fire on the officers on duty which led to the killing of the two policemen and injuring of two others.

 

She said the corpse of a woman living close to the station was also seen after the attack.

 

She said the corpses of the deceased have been deposited in the mortuary while investigation into the incident was on.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime News

COVID-19: 17 corps members test positive in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

At least 17 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Abia State have tested positive for coronavirus.   The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Osuji, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists. Osuji said the corps members were subjected to compulsory COVID-19 test on arrival at the Orientation Camp at Umunna in […]
Metro & Crime

FG launches manhunt for lottery debtors

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

    Abuja     Federal Government has inaugurated a special ministerial task force to recover all pending money owed by operators of lottery.   The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, disclosed in Abuja yesterday. He said lottery operators across the country had rejected all government’s entreaties to them, to […]
Metro & Crime

Apapa: Stop cutting corners, Presidential Team tasks stakeholders

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Presidential Task Team on Restoration of law and order in Apapa, has called on the stakeholders on the axis to stop cutting corners and play by the established rules and regulations in order to sustain the success recorded in traffic management in the area. According to the Presidential Task Team, most of the transportation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica