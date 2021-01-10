Gunmen kill two Policemen, woman in Ebonyi

….two rifles stolen, station, four vehicles burnt

Gunmen at the weekend invaded a police station in Onueke, Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and killed two Inspectors and a woman who was inside her house during the invasion.

The hoodlums made away with two AK-47 rifles kept in the station and set the station and four vehicles on fire.

The incident occurred at about 9:pm on Friday.

The hoodlums after killing the victims, left their phones with which police started using in their investigation into the attack.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah said the gunmen invaded the Onueke Police Station and opened fire on the officers on duty which led to the killing of the two policemen and injuring of two others.

She said the corpse of a woman living close to the station was also seen after the attack.

She said the corpses of the deceased have been deposited in the mortuary while investigation into the incident was on.

Like this: Like Loading...