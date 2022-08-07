Gunmen kill two vigilantes, abduct newly weds, several others 

Suspected terrorrists, Sunday morning, killed two vigilantes and abducted several residents, including a newly-wedded couple from Shola Quarters located in Katsina metropolis.

Shola Quarters is located behind the former Katsina Federal Medical Centre, now Umaru Musa Yar’adua University Teaching Hospital.

According to a source, who does not wish to be named, the assailants stormed the area around 1a.m. and operated till about 2:30a.m. unhindered before the vigilantes came to the rescue.

But they eventually lost two of their members after being overpowered by the bandits in a fierce gun duel that force them to retreat.

Concerning the newly-married couple, it was learnt from one of their cousins identified as Usman Masanawa that the husband, Yusuf Bishir, notified him of their predicament, but there was nothing much he could do.

