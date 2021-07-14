Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill varsity student, abduct two others

Gunmen have killed a 400 Level student of the Department of Medical Biochemistry, Delta State University, Abraka, Stephen Odje, and abducted two others.

The students killed as they journeyed back to school to resume for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The management of DELSU has confirmed the development.

In a statement by the Dean, Students’ Affairs, Prof. Chukwujindu Iwegbue, the management, with the family of the deceased, called on the relevant security agencies to fish out the assailants and ensure the safe rescue of the abducted victims.

So also has the Students’ Union Government of the school called for the arrest of those who killed Odje and release of those abducted.

In a statement by the President of the SUG, Comrade Mukolo Ogelenya Solomon, the students deplored the precarious state of students in the hands of murderous hoodlums.

The statement said: “It is also painful to the entire student body that when such incidents occur, law enforcement agencies within and around the state have not done enough to bring the perpetrators to book.

“The incident may lead to a breakdown of law and order within Abraka and its environs and the entire state in general if urgent steps are not taken to effect the immediate and unconditional release of the kidnapped victims.”

The Delta State Police Command has also confirmed the development.

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Bright Edafe, said operatives had been deployed to rescue the abducted students as well as arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

