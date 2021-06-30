Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill Warri Choral Society’s founder, wife

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole and Ola James

…Ayomike murdered days after 86th birthday

Founder of the popular Warri Choral Society (WCS), Pa Joe Ayomike, and his wife have been murdered in their home in Warri, Delta State. His wife, Dr. Chinyere Shirley, was a senior lecturer in the Music Department, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka. They were murdered in their house on School Road, adjacent Nana College, around the Government Reserved Area (GRA). Their assailants shot the couple and attacked them with machetes. The suspects also stole valuables, such as jewellery and two exotic cars, belonging to the late couple. Before fleeing, the assailants locked the victims in one of their rooms. It took three days before their decomposing bodies were found. Their killers switched off the couple’s mobile phones and locked the gate to the house.

“The foul smell from their residence attracted visitors before their kinsmen, who have been making frantic efforts to speak with either of them but to no avail, were contacted,” a sympathiser, who identified herself simply as Ruth, said. By the time the gate and doors of the compound were forced open, the victims’ bodies were already decomposing. Their security guard is said to be missing with his telephone not reachable. Pa Ayomike was an Itsekiri man from Ugborodo in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

Ayomike, who attended the prestigious London School of Economics, recently celebrated his 86th birthday with family and friends. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said it was a sad incident. He said: “The state police command has swung into action to unravel what led to the death of the couple.” Meanwhile, Itsekiri Leaders of Thought (ILoT) has demanded a thorough investigation into the killing of the couple. The ILoT Chairman, Chief Edward Ekpoko, said he received the news with shock.

He said: “The (victim’s) elder brother was our chairman. The late Pa Joseph had been relating with us on matters that affect Itsekiri na-tion. You knew him with his Choral concert. “The death was painful. He just celebrated his 86th birthday about a week ago. He would be greatly missed by all. We urge the police to get to the root of the death.”

Similarly, the Warri South Local Government Area Chairman, Dr. Michael Tidi, has vowed to work with relevant authorities to ensure that the culprits were arrested and prosecuted. Tidi, in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Assistant, Francis Sadhere, described the incident as shocking and unbelievable. He said: “The gruesome murder of Pa Joe Ayomike and his wife is a huge blow. “I want to assure you that as the chief security officer of Warri South Local Government Area, we are going to do all within our power to ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to book. “We will not rest until the killers are brought to book. “On behalf of my family and the good people of Warri South Local Government Area, we condole with the Ayomike family and the entire Itsekiri nation at this difficult period.”

Our Reporters

