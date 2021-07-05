Gunmen kills APC chieftain’s police orderly, driver in Delta

Armed men yesterday shot dead a mobile policeman attached to a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Michael Johnny, at Effurun area of Delta State. The gunmen also killed the driver of the state stalwart of APC.

Johnny hails from Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South West Local Government Area of the state. It was learnt that the perpetrators, said to be assassins, were after Johnny and his wife but missed their targets.

The hoodlums allegedly waylaid Johnny’s vehicle at the popular Airport Junction, Effurun and opened fire on the occupants.

The incident, which occurred about 11.12am, caused panic in the rank and file of political parties in the state. Unknown to the gun men, the driver and the orderly had just dropped Johnny’s wife at a church for the Sunday Service when they struck.

The attackers first shot the police orderly on his right hand to demobilise him before they shot him on the forehead. The driver and the policeman died on the spot while the gunmen fled in a yellow Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

