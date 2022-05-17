Metro & Crime

Gunmen list nine Anambra LGs for attack

Echezona Okafor, Nnewi

An anonymous armed group has listed nine local government areas in Anambra State for impending attacks on their communities.

This came amid heightened tensions in the state over a string of clashes between gunmen and security forces.

 And there is palpable fear in the communities as residents fear for their lives.

The councils listed for attacks are Ihiala, Aguata, Nnewi South, Awka North, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Orumba South, Orumba North and Anambra East.

The gunmen at the weekend sent a note through a driver, warning security forces to get ready for action in ‘Biafra Land’.

They said: “These local government areas should wait for us soon.

“We are warning our dear professor that it is time for action and not time to speak big grammar and talking.

“All the security men occupying Biafra Land should get ready for action.”

Meanwhile, police on Tuesday confirmed the killing of four people enforcing the sit-at-home on residents by men said to be Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members when they confronted security officers.

Spokesman for the police, Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident.

He said they had been patrolling the state alongside other security outfits to maintain law and order.

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

