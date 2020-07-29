Gunmen murder 13 members of same family in Kogi

…as police parade killer of late Ofodile

No fewer than 13 members of one family were on Wednesday morning killed by unknown gunmen who attacked Abudu community in Kogi-Koton Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ede Ayuba, who disclosed this while parading 28 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers and motorcycle snatchers at the headquarters of the command in Lokoja Wednesday, said out of the 14 people killed in Abudu community, 13 were from the same family while only one person survive in the family.

According to him it was around 2 a.m. Wednesday when his area commander called him on phone that they had received information that there was an attack at Abudu community.

“I quickly contacted the Senior Special Assistant to the governor in charged of security in the local government to mobilize his vigilante men to give support to the police in the community, but regrettably before they could reach the area the havoc had been carried out by yet to be identified assailants.

“I went to the community this morning and I saw 14 dead bodies while six other people were badly injured during the attack. Those killed included children, women and men.”

Speaking further, the Poloce Commissioner said preminary investigation revealed that there had been long standing communal clashes around the community.

He assured that the Kogi State Police Command would leave no stone unturned to get to the root of the attack.

He appealed to the community to cooperate with the police by giving useful information that would lead to the arrest of the assailants.

Meanwhile, a suspected criminal, who was arrested by the state Police Command, said he was contracted by an apprentice to kill his employer, late Mr. Nicolas Ofodile, owner of the popular Chuks Supermarket in Lokoja.

