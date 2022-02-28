Gunmen on rampage, kill 9, abduct bride, scores of women in Niger

… abandon rustled cattle at river bank

Gunmen numbering over 100 on Saturday invaded some communities in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State, killing nine people and leaving several others injured.

The attack which lasted all through Saturday night and into the wee hours of Sunday saw the gunmen rustling unspecified number of cattle. This is coming few hours after 17 people, including the village Head of Poshi, a father and his son, were killed in Mashegu, Lavun and Wushishi Local Government Areas by suspected gunmen.

Confirming the attacks, chairman, Lavun LGA, Ibrahim Limanko Pata described the attacks as insane and unacceptable. According to Limanko in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Abu Shema Kutigi: “The act was barbaric and inhuman, however, a coordinated vigilance group has been mobilized to the area.” Communities that were ransacked by the gunmen include Egbako, Ndaruka, Ebbo, Ndagbegi, Tshogi, Gogata and Ndakogitu.

According to a source close to one of the communities, the gunmen killed one person each at Ebbo, Tsonfadagabi, Tsogi and Kanko. While at Gbacitagi village the gunmen invaded a wedding ceremony, kidnapped the bride and other girls, destroyed vehicles, properties and rustled many cattle belonging to the villagers. It was learnt that all the monies realised at the wedding ceremony, including other valuables, were also snatched by the gunmen.

While on their way out of the communities and heading towards Akere community in Wushishi Local Government Area with their rustle cattle, the gunmen got stuck when they discovered that the only bridge linking the community with Akere had collapsed.

Another source told our Correspondent that the gunmen got stranded at Akere at the point of crossing with the cattle as the animals refused to wade through the river. “They eventually abandoned the cattle at Akere River Bank when all efforts to cross the animals proved unsuccessful.

They decided to retreat through Sheshi community to find a possible route out of the community. “This was when they were confronted by the locals; but the resultant exchange of fire between the gunmen and the local vigilantes led to the killings of six people which included two vigilances and four locals.”

The gunmen, according to the locals, later shared themselves into three groups with one group at Dabban community, another group at Shegba, while the third group was said to head towards Ndaruka.

The attack, however, forced the people in the affected communities to flee their homes, while those who had earlier gone to the nearby market at Batatti could not return for fear of being attacked by the gunmen.

When contacted to confirm the attacks, Commissioner for local Government, Chieftaincy and Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar said he was yet to get the details of the incident. As at the time of filing this report the Police had not responded to the attacks.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...