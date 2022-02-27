Metro & Crime

Gunmen on rampage, kill 9, abduct bride, unspecified number of women in Niger communities

…abandon rustled cattle at river bank

Gunmen numbering well over 100 on Saturday invaded some communities in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State, killing nine people and leaving several others injured.

The attack, which lasted all through Saturday night and into the wee hours of Sunday, saw the gunmen rustling unspecified numbers of cattle.

This is coming a few hours after 17 people including village Head of Poshi, a father and his son were killed in Mashegu, Lavun and Wushishi local government areas by suspected gunmen.

Confirming the attacks, Chairman, Lavun LGA, Ibrahim Limanko Pata who described the attacks as insane and unacceptable.

According to Limanko in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Abu Shema Kutigi: “The act was barbaric and inhumane, however, a coordinated vigilante group has been mobilized to the area”.

Communities that were ransacked by the gunmen include Egbako, Ndaruka, Ebbo, Ndagbegi, Tshogi, Gogata and Ndakogitu,

According to sources close to one of the communities, the gunmen killed one person each at Ebbo, Tsonfadagabi, Tsogi and Kanko.

While at Gbacitagi village the gunmen invaded a wedding ceremony, kidnapped the bride and other girls, destroyed vehicles, properties and rustled many cattle belonging to the villagers.

It was also learnt that all the monies realized at the wedding ceremony, including other valuables were also snatched by the rampaging gunmen.

While on their way out of the communities and heading towards Akere community in Wushishi Local Government Area with their rustle cattle, the gunmen got stuck when they discovered that the only bridge linking the community with Akere had collapsed.

Another source told our Correspondent that the gunmen got stranded at Akere at the point of crossing with the cattle as the animals refused to wade through the river.

 

