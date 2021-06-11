Gunmen raid Ekiti hotel, rape woman, abduct four lodgers

Gunmen numbering about 30 invaded a hotel on Ewu-Ekiti Road in Ayetoro-Ekiti, Ekiti State, raped a lady working in the hotel and also injured other staff. The gunmen later abducted four people who lodged in the hotel located at Ayetoro-Ekiti in Ido-Osi Local Government Area. The attackers, armed with dangerous weapons, invaded the community about 9.30pm and started shooting sporadically before attacking the facility, Diamond Hotel. But the police said yesterday they had commenced investiga-tions into the attack on the hotel. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Sunday Abutu, who disclosed this said two of the four victims kidnapped during the attack had been rescued in a forest close to Ikun Bridge in Moba Local Government Area. He said the police would continue to intensify efforts and mobilise men to go after the bandits. Abutu told journalists in Ado-Ekiti that the police were coming up with strategies to check the activities of bandits and ensure security of lives and property of the residents. He said: “We heard about the pathetic occurrence and our men and officers are combing the surrounding bushes for these criminals. “We solicit the support of the local vigilantes as well as information from the residents. This will also help us in tracking down these criminals who are disturbing the peace of our nation.”
