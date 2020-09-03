Gunmen raid MKO’s house in Lagos

We were subjected to emotional torture -Family

Police quiz seven domestic workers

Twenty-two years after his death, armed men have invaded the house of one of Africa’s greatest philanthropists, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola fondly called MKO. The gunmen, who invaded the Ikeja, Lagos residence of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election in the early hours of Tuesday, went away with valuables. It was learnt that the men gained entry into the house through the nearby canal. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, said the police would soon come out with full details of what truly transpired.

He said: “I can confirm it is true. I’m trying to get the full details, but I can assure you we will get the robbers. “Our findings from the wife of MKO Abiola also revealed that it could be the work of insiders, working in the house. We will not consider it as armed robbery. It is a case of stealing, breaking and entry. We are still investigating the incident.” Seven domestic staff, suspected to have connived with the criminals, have been arrested over the robbery incident.

The domestic staff were presently being quizzed by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Lagos. “We’re suspecting that there may be insiders’ link to the robbery. Although we have not established that. We invited the domestic servants for interrogation. I can assure you that we will get the real robbers,” a top police officer confided in our correspondent.

A representative of the family, Tundun Abiola, confirmed the robbery in a statement. Tundun said the gunmen subjected the family to “extreme emotional torture”. She said: “In the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, September 2, armed men invaded and ransacked the residence of Chief MKO Abiola in Ikeja, Lagos. “The hoodlums subjected the family to extreme emotional torture and harassment and stole cash and other valuable items belonging to the family.

“The police have since been informed. The crime is being investigated. We are consoled by the fact that no life was lost in this unfortunate and frightening incident. “We give glory to Almighty Allah and we thank friends and family members across the world who have called and sent messages of support and solidarity.”

