Gunmen raze another police station, kill two cops, 12 cows in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Armed men, suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), again on Sunday razed Mkpatak Police Station in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and killed two police officers and 12 cows.

Information at our disposal also indicated that there was another attack in the police in Abak LGA of the state
It was learnt that the burning of the police station at Mkpatak, the killing of the two officers and 12 cows were carried out in a cordinated attacks launched in three different locations in the LGA.
All the attacks are coming barely 24 hours after five police officers and a police officer’s wife were killed in an attack on Idoro Ikpe Police Station in Ini LGA on Saturday.
A source, who pleaded not to be named, told our correspondent in Uyo, that the officers were killed in Ukana Ikot Ntuen while the cows were killed at Afaha Ikot Ebak in the same LGA

