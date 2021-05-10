News

Gunmen raze another police station, kill two cops, 12 cows in Akwa Ibom

Armed men suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday allegedly razed Mkpatak Police Station in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, killing two police officers and 12 cows in the process.

New Telegraph checks revealed that that there was another attack in a police station in Abak Local Government Area of the state.

 

It was gathered that the burning of the police  station at Mkpatak, the killing of the two officers and 12 cow were carried out in a coordinated attacks launched in three different locations in the LGA.

 

All the attacks are coming barely 24 hours after five police officers and a police officer’s wife were killed in an attack on Idoro Ikpe Police station in Ini Local Government Area on Saturday.

 

A source, who pleaded not to be mentioned told our correspondent in Uyo, that the officers were killed in Ukana Ikot Ntuen while the cows were killed at Afaha Ikot Ebak in the same LGA.

 

According to the  source, one of the officers was burnt inside his car while the other officer on motorcycle was shot by the hoodlums.

 

“Two police officers have been killed in Ukana Ikot Ntuen and. One  huswas burnt inside his vehicle, while the other one was shot by the bandits. As we speak the situation is still tensed. They killed 12 cows in Afaha Ikot Ebak village,” the source said.

