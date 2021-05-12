News

Gunmen raze NDLEA’s office in Abia

An office belonging to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Abia State has been set on fire by suspected gunmen. The agency’s office, located in the Amaekpu Ohafia Local Government Area of the state, was attacked yesterday, according to an online news portal, TheCable.

“Yes, please,” Femi Babalola, NDLEA spokesman, said in a short response to a question on the burning of the office in Abia, adding that there are no reported casualties. T he development is coming days after gunmen set an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in the state on fire.

The police said they have commenced a full probe into the incident, adding that there was no casualty from the razing of the INEC office. “The people in the neighbourhood said the attack was carried out by unknown miscreants,” Godfrey Ogbonna, Abia police spokesman, said yesterday. “There was no casualty because security men guarding the office ran into the 14 Army Brigade barracks for safety, when the attackers arrived at the place.” Government-owned buildings in the south-east have been targeted by gunmen in recent times.

