Gunmen raze police headquarters, station, injure cops in Anambra, Abia

● Attackers used dynamites, rocket launcher

Rampaging gunmen unleashing a reign of terror in states in the South-East yesterday set ablaze a zonal police headquarters in Anambra State and a police station in Abia State.

The armed men attacked the Zone 13 Police Headquarters at Ukpo in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, set buildings and vehicles ablaze and critically wounded some policemen.

Hoodlums also burnt Uzuakoli Police Station in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State about 10 kilometres from Umuahia, the State capital. Information on the Anambra State attack was sketchy at press time. But a police source said the attackers burnt an office block and about five vehicles and injured at least two policemen.

“The hoodlums came on Monday morning. They targeted police armoury, but police officers on duty prevented them.

“The shooting continued for a long while, before they gained entry, and started burning buildings and vehicles. As at the last count, two officers – Insp. Ishaku Aura and PC Uzoma Uwaebuka – were in very bad conditions.”

But the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), DSP Nkiru Nwode, said in a statement that the policemen and officers attached to the Zonal Heaquarters foiled the attac.

She said: “Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo, Anambra State successfully repelled an attack on the Zonal Headquarters by criminal elements in the early hours of today, 19th April, 2021.

“The attackers, who came in their numbers, shooting sporadically in order to gain access to the facility, were repelled by police personnel on duty who showed profound gallantry in the face of the seemingly overwhelming attack.”

Nwode said following the inability of the attackers to access the facility, they cowardly threw petrol bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on vehicles within the periphery of the Headquarters.

She added: “One of the criminal elements was neutralised during the exchange of gunfire between the police and the attackers while many of the gang members escaped with gunshot injuries.”

The ZPPRO disclosed that the police recovered one L7A2 General- Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 92 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one locally-made smoke pistol and an axe from the attackers. She said: “Regrettably, two police operatives sustained gunshot injuries and are presently receiving treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, Kuryas Monday, who is also standing in for the Zonal Assistant Inspector General of Police, has commended the police operatives for putting up a strong resistance against the attackers.

“The commissioner of police, supported by other senior officers from Zone 13 Headquarters and the State Command, is personally leading a special operation aimed at tracing, identifying and arresting the perpetrators to bring them to book.

He also called on proprietors of private and public (including unorthodox) medical facilities in and around Anambra State to admit, but report anyone found seeking medical attention for bullet wounds and related injuries to the nearest police station.”

Monday, according to the ZPPRO, also called on citizens in the state not to panic but to go about their lawful duties, while assuring them of the command’s resolve to re-dominate, reclaim and secure all public spaces as directed by the Inspector General of Police.

She said: “The CP enjoins members of the public to continue to support the police with vital and timely information on the activities of criminals and other subversive elements within their respective communities.”

Meanwhile, in the Abia State attack, the fire destroyed the building housing the police station and some vehicles parked on the premises.

The attack came weeks after a similar incident occurred at the World Bank Housing Estate, Aba, where a police station was razed and property worth millions of Naira destroyed. Abia State government last week alerted the public of a planned attack in parts of the state, urging vigilance.

The state PPRO, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the gunmen yesterday used dynamites and rocket launchers to suppress efforts of the policemen on duty. Ogbonna also said the attackers stormed the station a few minutes before 3am.

According to him, policemen on duty attempted to repel the attack but the use of high calibre weapons by the gunmen thwarted their efforts.

The PPRO, who said the number of the attackers was yet to be ascertained at press time, said among items torched by the arsonists included the police building, vehicles in the police facility, motor exhibits and police patrol vans, including motorcycles and tricycles.

He disclosed that the attackers freed two people accused of assault occasioning harm. Ogbonna, however, said no life was lost and no arm was stolen in the attack.

The police spokesman called on the general public with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to come up with such information

