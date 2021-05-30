News Top Stories

Gunmen raze state CID Umuahia

Gunmen yesterday burnt down the Abia State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), of the State Police Command at Umuagu Ibeku, Umuahia the state capital. The extent of damage could not be immediately ascertained.

 

This is coming days after the DIG in charge of Operations in the Nigerian Police and the Coordinating DIG South East, Joseph Egbunike left the state and a week after the attack at Ubakala Police station in Umuahia South Local Government Area.

 

He was in the state on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, for a strategic operational interaction with the command’s Management and Tactical teams. When contacted by the PPRO of Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the incident, saying the details were not yet handy.

 

“State CID Umuahia came under attack about an hour ago. Details not handy at the moment, please,” he said.

