Gunmen release 3 abductees in Osun

Three persons, who were abducted on Thursday last week, by suspected gunmen along the Ilesa/Ife expressway in Osun State, have been released.

Spokesperson for the state’s Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the release of the abductees to journalists in Osogbo, yesterday. The younger brother of Seriki of Hausa Community, identified as Usman and two others, were abducted on Sunday morning.

They were kidnapped around Osu, a community in Atakumosa West Local Government Area of tge state. The abductors had on Sunday demanded N50 million ransom from Seriki of Iyere, Mallam Haruna Tanko, where N500,000 was eventually paid before the release of the abductees. But, the police said the pressure by security agencies led to the release of the abductees.

Like this: Like Loading...