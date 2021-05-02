Gunmen release kidnapped AAU Prof

‎

A Professor of Engineering and former Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Prof. Osadolor Odia, who was abducted by gunmen last Thursday, has been released.

The wife of the professor, Dr Amraibure confirmed that her husband was released by the kidnappers on Saturday and that he has since rejoined his family.

She said: “I am happy to confirm to you that my husband has been released. He received treatment for injuries sustained and he has since been discharged from the hospital and rejoined the family.”

When asked what was paid as ransom, she said: “I can’t tell you that. All I can say is that he is hail and hearty.”

The school was also in jubilant mood when the news of his release got to the campus.

