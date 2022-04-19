Metro & Crime

Gunmen rob fun-seekers,take away mobile phones, other valuables

Suspected armed robbers have attacked an eatery in Oko, Anambra State and rob fun-seekers of their  phones and other valuables on Easter Monday. Police officers however moved swiftly to the scene to dislodge the criminals.

 

The state police command has also called for responses from members of the public to be able to counter activities of criminals  Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, had before the Easter celebration promised tight security in the state.

 

He had last week led a squad to Awkuzu in the wee hours to neutralize a gunman who had come to attack a police facility

 

