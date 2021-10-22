Gunmen set Imo police station ablaze, free suspects

Hoodlums on Thursday night set the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo State, situated at Umuelemai on fire.

The gun-carrying hoodlums, who also set suspects detained at the station free, struck amidst a downpour.

According to reports, the attackers struck before 7 pm.

Incidentally gunmen had on March 19, set the same Divisional Police Headquarters on fire.

Apart from freeing suspects in detention, the attackers kidnapped one of the female cops on duty on that day.

On arrival on Thursday, the hoodlums opened fire on the police facility before setting it on fire.

The cops on duty were said to have fled, making the attackers have a field day.

An indigene of the area said that the hoodlums shot repeatedly at the police station.

He said: “The gunshots were terrifying. We were terribly tensed owing to the gunshots. They supervised the burning of the place before leaving.”

The police spokesperson in the state, Mike Abattam, had yet to confirm the incident but a senior official who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident and disclosed that the authorities had commenced an investigation in the latest attack.

