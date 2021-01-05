Metro & Crime

Gunmen shoot APC S’South Youth leader’s brother in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The younger brother of the South-South Zonal Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. ThankGod Iduseri was on Tuesday shot by gunmen in Benin, the Edo State capital.
Besides the shooting the suspected assailants also went away with his car.
Iduseri was said to be driving along Mission Road in the capital town in the early hours of Tuesday when the incident happened.
The shooting took place just less than 24 hours after his elder brother who is the Zonal Youth Leader of APC, Engr. Gabriel Iduseri was said to have testified at the Federal High Court Abuja in the on-going certificate forgery case instituted against Governor Godwin Obaseki by the APC.
Although, it is yet to be established if the action of the suspected gunmen has any link with the issue in court.
But the victim’ s elder brother, Engr. Gabriel who confirmed the incident on phone, said: “He was shot in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) between 8am and 9am at Mission Road. He left home and was going to Globacom office in one of my vehicles and they just opened the door, shot at him and pushed him out of the car and then went away with the vehicle.
“But we thank God he is responding to treatment and the incident has been reported at the police station.”

