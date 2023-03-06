Gunmen shoot dead Kano monarch

Gunmen in the early hours of yesterday shot dead the Village Head of Maigari in Rimin Gado Local Government Area of Kano State, Dahiru Abba. An eyewitness account said the heavily armed motorbike- riding hoodlums on arrival in the village shot indiscriminately. A member of the family, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the gunmen did not take anything but they only inflicted serious injuries on the deceased and later shot him dead. Abba was said to be the biological father of the council Munir Dahiru Maigari. Police spokesman SP Abdullahi Kiyawa could not be reached on the telephone for comment as of press time. He also failed to respond to an SMS sent to him.

