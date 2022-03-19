Gunmen shoot PDP chieftain in Benin

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State identified as Isaiah Adanagbe, who is the secretary of the party in Ward 9, Oredo Local Government Area, has been shot by gunmen in a popular drinking spot around Oza off Sokponba Road. An eye witness told this reporter that the killing maybe politically motivated as; “Adanagbe has been very active politically and also in the social media.

He is the secretary of Ward 9 in Oredo. He came to this joint as usual and discussions started with everybody airing their opinions when suddenly he was attacked by people we thought are customers, he was beaten mercilessly and then they shot him in the leg and went away. He further disclosed that: “People came to rescue him and he has been rushed to the hospital for treatment and the family members have gone to report the incident to the police.’’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...