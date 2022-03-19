News

Gunmen shoot PDP chieftain in Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State identified as Isaiah Adanagbe, who is the secretary of the party in Ward 9, Oredo Local Government Area, has been shot by gunmen in a popular drinking spot around Oza off Sokponba Road. An eye witness told this reporter that the killing maybe politically motivated as; “Adanagbe has been very active politically and also in the social media.

He is the secretary of Ward 9 in Oredo. He came to this joint as usual and discussions started with everybody airing their opinions when suddenly he was attacked by people we thought are customers, he was beaten mercilessly and then they shot him in the leg and went away. He further disclosed that: “People came to rescue him and he has been rushed to the hospital for treatment and the family members have gone to report the incident to the police.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Imo is capital of drug abuse in Southern Nigeria –NDLEA

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has described Imo State as home to the highest incidents of substance abuse in the entire Southern Nigeria. This was contained in a paper presented by the Commander of Narcotics in the Imo State Command of the agency, Olugu Kalu Chinyere, during the 2021 Pharmacy Week of the […]
News

Kebbi purchases 500kva transformers, others for distribution

Posted on Author Idris Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has procured another set of 20 number 5 0 0 k va / 1 1 / 0 . 4 1 5 k v transformers and has commenced the upgrade of some lines in parts of the state capital.   Briefing journalists yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, Special Adviser to the […]
News

Blessing Omokpia takes the lead in skincare, beauty terrain

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Skincare and beauty business is a gold mine. Over the past few years, a small but promising league of women-led natural brands of all sizes have burst onto the beauty scene, creating an estimated global market of over $445 billion. It is a much fledgling industry in Nigeria and many entrepreneurs are beginning to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica