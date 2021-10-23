Gunmen, soldiers in shootout as 3 are abducted in Ekiti

There was palpable fear in Ayebode, in Ikole Local Government area of Ekiti State as three commuters were reportedly kidnapped by gunmen, who engaged soldiers in gunshot The victims were said to have been abducted at Ayedun Ekiti , a town locat-ed very close to Ayebode, where the soldiers had earlier frustrated the attempts of the bandits.

An eyewitness, who was also a victim, revealed to journalists in Ado Ekiti that the soldiers engaged the bandits at two different locations; Ayebode and Ilasa and pursued them into the bush. He disclosed that three commuters moving from Ayedun -Ekiti to Ilasa were not that lucky as the gunmen picked them up. The shootings were said to have caused motorists plying another route to quickly take a detour, to prevent being enmeshed in the ensuing gunfire. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, saying that four persons were abducted during the operation.

