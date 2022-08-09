Gunmen storm Ogun hotel, kill security guard, abduct woman

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed an officer of the Ogun State-owned security agency, So-Safe Corps, Sofolahan Olanrewaju. Sofolahan who was attached to the Oke-Ogun division of the security outfit was shot dead on Sunday while on duty. New Telegraph gathered that, the gunmen, suspected, had stormed the a hotel, located at Soyoye in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state to kidnap of one the customers.

The gunmen, it was gathered, succeeded in abducting a woman from the bar at about 9:50 pm. In the process, the kidnappers shot and killed the So-Safe security guard, who was trying to call for reinforcement. Confirming the incident yesterday, the spokesman of the corps, Moruf Yusuf, said, “On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at about 2150hrs, a team of yet-to-be identified kidnap syndicate carried out their dastardly act at Garden of Comfort Lodging, Bar & Event Centre, located at last bus stop, Soyoye, Abeokuta.

They succeeded in kidnapping and escaping with a female victim. “Unfortunately, they shot one of the officers of the So-Safe Corps, Sofolahan Olanrewaju, who was at his duty post.

“Immediately the Commander of the Corps, Dr Soji Ganzallo got the information, the operation team of Egba Zonal Command was put on their toes to bring the culprits to book and to ensure they make the axis safer and secure for the good citizens of the State.”

Yusuf described the slain officer of the corps, Olanrewaju, as an active and committed man, saying it was a great loss to the corps. He disclosed that Olanrewaju’s body had been deposited at the State Hospital Morgue, Ijaye Abeokuta.

Meanwhile, the So-Safe Corps has sympathised with the family of the deceased, praying God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

