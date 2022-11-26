News

Gunmen storm Ondo community, dismember two guards

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

Suspected gunmen stormed Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo State Saturday and killed two people working as security guards in different areas of the town.
Sources said the gunmen, after killing the deceased, cut their heads and hands.
The attacks took place in two different locations in the town. According to an eyewitness, one of the attacks took place at the popular Mimiko Market while the other one happened at the NASFAT School in the community.
The eyewitness said: “The deceased were found in the pool of blood this (Saturday) morning. The gunmen killed one of the guards and cut off his head and placed the head beside his body. The other man’s hand was cut, after he had been killed, the dismembered hand was also placed beside him.
“The killers did not take anything from the deceased before they left the scene.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Delegate system caused loss of primaries by many Reps – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has blamed the loss of election at the just concluded party primaries by many members of the lower chamber on the use of indirect nomination system by political parties.   Gbajabimila disclosed this yesterday in his address to welcome his colleagues from the just concluded party primaries. […]
News

Over $351m required for food security, nutrition support in North East – OCHA

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

In order to avert looming danger from food insecurity for the people north-east Nigeria, the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan for Nigeria is seeking $351 million to support 5.5 million people. According to the statement issued from the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Nigeria, as part of this, $351 million is urgently needed […]
News

Fuel, electricity hike: TUC aligns with NLC, to shut down economy Sept 28  …as TUC seeks intl visa ban on corrupt politicians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), has aligned with its counterpart, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), over plans to shut down activities in the country on September 28, should the Federal Government refuse to reverse the recent hike in petrol price and electricity tariffs. This was coming as the National Executive Council of the NLC, ratified […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica