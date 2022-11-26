Gunmen storm Ondo community, dismember two guards

Suspected gunmen stormed Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo State Saturday and killed two people working as security guards in different areas of the town.

Sources said the gunmen, after killing the deceased, cut their heads and hands.

The attacks took place in two different locations in the town. According to an eyewitness, one of the attacks took place at the popular Mimiko Market while the other one happened at the NASFAT School in the community.

The eyewitness said: “The deceased were found in the pool of blood this (Saturday) morning. The gunmen killed one of the guards and cut off his head and placed the head beside his body. The other man’s hand was cut, after he had been killed, the dismembered hand was also placed beside him.

“The killers did not take anything from the deceased before they left the scene.”

