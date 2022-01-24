Metro & Crime

Gunmen storm Ondo Community,  kill businessman, sales boy

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Two persons have been shot dead in Okeluse community, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The victims were identified to be a popular business man and owner of a filling station in the community, Mr Aborowa Oladimeji also known as ‘Popular’, as well as one of his sales boys.

According to sources, the gunmen stormed the filling station at about 9:00 pm on Sunday and opened fire on the deceased persons.

One of the sources, who craved anonymity, emphasised that the gunmen who carried out the act were herdsmen.

The source: “the sales boy was also shot by the herdsmen, he was rushed to the hospital but gave up the ghost early this morning (Monday).

“For the CEO of the petrol station, he was shot and he died on the spot.
“He was about leaving the filling station with his sales boy when the gunmen came,” the source said.
The source maintained that the development had created tension among residents of the community.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Fumilayo Odunlami, said the killing was suspected to be a case of failed kidnapping attempt.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

