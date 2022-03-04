Gunmen take over Okomu rubber plantation, tap product at will

Okomu Oil Palm Plc yesterday said a portion of the rubber plantation belonging to the firm has been taken over by gunmen who now tap the product at will. The company’s spokesperson, Fidelis Olise, who disclosed this said the occupation of the plantation took place a day after the leadership of the Western Zone of the Ijaw Youth Council paid a solidarity visit to the company. He lamented that the security personnel invited to come and arrest the situation cannot shot at the gunmen despite most of them (the gangsters) brandishing arms and ammunition in the presence of the operatives.

He said: “The leadership of the Western zone of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) led by Oluderimon Omaghomi had on Monday paid a condolence/solidarity visit to Okomu Oil Palm company plc. “During the visit, the IYC leadership commiserated with the company on the killing of a worker and the setting ablaze of a portion of the company’s plantation, pledging to support the company to bring to an end the occurrence of further attacks on the company personnel, equipment and plantation. “The IYC also pledged to organise at grassroots level the representative of the communities and also help in enlightening/training the communities executives on their roles in proper representation of their communities in their engagement with the company. “Barely 24 hours after the solidarity visit of the IYC in their attempts to bring to an end the repeated attacks on the Company’s plantation, another group of armed men attacked the company in continuation of the theft of the company’ wet rubber lumps.”

