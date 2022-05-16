Gunmen wreak havoc in Anambra, abduct lawmaker, kill vigilante, burn Idemili North Council HQ

The Police Command in Anambra State has confirmed the kidnapping of Mr Okechukwu Okoye, a lawmaker representing Aguata Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly.

Okoye, an indigene of Isuofia, Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s community, was kidnapped in Aguata on Sunday.

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, who confirmed the kidnap while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN), on Sunday in Anambra, said the lawmaker’s black Siena bus, which he was driving before the incident, had been recovered.

Ikenga said the command had launched a manhunt for the kidnappers with the aim of rescuing the lawmaker.

The PPRO also confirmed the killing of a member of a vigilante group, who was on a motorcycle in Oko town, Anambra, on Sunday.

Ikenga said the deceased was putting on a special security outfit, but was not a personnel of the command.

He described as misleading, a version of the story that said the deceased was a Police personnel, and urged the public to disregard the story.

“The Anambra State Police operatives on May 15 recovered a lifeless body in a police T-shirt found along Oko expressway.

“Preliminary information shows that the unidentified body is not a member of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Meanwhile, investigation has begun to unravel the identity of the deceased and perpetrators of the murder,” he said.

Ikenga said normalcy had been restored to the area, and urged everyone to remain calm while being safety conscious.

Also on Monday, gunmen razed the council headquarters of Idemili North Local Government Area

The incident occurred at about 2am.

A Magistrate Court and an office belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, inside the council headquarters, were also razed, it was learnt.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, has confirmed the attack, which he described as “unfortunate.”

Though he said no life was lost in the incident, he, however, admitted that some parts of the building and some vehicles parked at the council headquarters were destroyed by the fire.

Ikenga said security officials, who arrived early, contained the fire to save the entire structure from being completely destroyed.

He said the security officials were assisted by some residents.

“It is a suspected case of arson,” he reportedly said.

“The fire has been successfully put off. The level of damage that these hoodlums wanted to cause to the infrastructure was not as serious as they wanted it.”

The attack comes barely one month after gunmen razed the headquarters of Aguata Local Government Area.

The latest is the third attack to be reported in a local council headquarters in nearly three months since Soludo took over as governor.

On March 31, gunmen razed the headquarters of the Nnewi South Local Government Area.

