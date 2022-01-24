News

Gunmenkill, behead Ebubeagu man in Ebonyi, took head away

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Comments Off on Gunmenkill, behead Ebubeagu man in Ebonyi, took head away

..as operatives torture robbery suspect to death

 

Gunmen yesterday reportedly killed an Ebubeagu security operative, Nwafor and cutoff his head at Ekpelu in Ikwo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State and cut off his head.

This is even as some members of Ebubeagu security outfit in Ivo Local Government in the state allegedly tortured a notorious robbery suspect in the area, Nnaogo Akpoke Anyim to death.

 

In the Ekpelu incident, over five gunmen stormed the house of Sunday Nwafor while he was asleep  in the night and shot him dead.

The gunmen dragged his body out of his room and cut off his head and took it away. The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah confirmed the incident.

 

She said, “according to the DPO of Ikwo Police Division, he said that some gunmen went to one Sunday Nwafor’s house. Sunday Nwafor is about 30 years old and a member of Ebubeagu security outfit, Ikwo Local Government Area.

So, the gunmen broke into his room while asleep and shot him dead.

They dragged the body outside the room and beheaded him.

 

“According to the wife who spoke to policemen, she said that before she heard a gunshot, she over-heard one of the hoodlums telling her husband that he left them in the bush and came back home to enjoy himself by collecting N30, 000 from the government. “Two of the suspects have been arrested. Investigation is ongoing.

This act is barbaric and act of inhumanity. While are we recording these things in Ikwo? This is coming barely two weeks after recording the other Ebubeagu incident that was also killed in this form and half burnt.

“The Commissioner of Police condemn in totality this kind of  killing and has vowed to do everything within the ambit of the law to ensure that the remaining perpetrators are brought to book, because according to the wife of the deceased, she said she sighted over five of the gunmen.”

The PPRO also confirmed the torture of Nnaogo Akpoke Anyim in Akaeze by Ivo Local Government operatives of the Ebubeagu security outfit for alleged robbery.

 

Anyim was tied hands back and tortured with axe by some operatives of the security outfit in the area for alleged robbery, molesting women sexually and other alleged crime. Video of the torture has gone viral on social media.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

