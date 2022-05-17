Gunmenkill6inKanoLG, abductvillagehead

Gunmen yesterday stormed Karfi Village of Takai Local Government Area of Kano State, killing six persons and abducting the village head, Yahya Illu.

The gunmen in their numbers were said to have opened fire, shooting nine persons in the process killing six on the spot while three were said to have been critically injured.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Spokesman, SP Haruna Kiyawa, said the gunmen entered into Takai Karfi Village within the Kano South and 90 kilometers from the state capital from Bauchi State. The Police Spokesman, SP Haruna, said they have since dispatched a team of Pupaddar Crime prevention Police Crack team, assuring that soon they would rescue the abducted village head.

Kano South has been having serious problems of insecurities because of Falgore forest which links the state with other states including Cameron and Chad SP Haruna Kiyawa, explained that the gunmen entered into Takai through Ringim forest which is vast and covered up to Jigawa State and other neighboring states.

Governor Umar Ganduje had established a military training ground at Falgore Forest, something that has drastically reduced kidnappings and cattle rustling in the area and substantially ensured peace in Kano

