Gunmen’s shooting of 16 Kano indigenes shocks Ganduje

The ancient city of Kano is in deep mourning following the murder of 16 people from the state by gunmen.
The illustrious sons of Kano were said to be coming back from Abuja when the gunmen, in their numbers, ambushed them.
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was shocked on receiving the news on Thursday.
He said: “We are shocked on hearing the sad news of the death of 16 Dambatta indigenes along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, who were travelling from Abuja to Kano, as a result of an attack from unidentified gunmen. The news is devastating and frustrating.”
“May Allah accept their martyrdom and may He punish all the perpetrators of this heinous act. There is nothing more shocking than this,” he lamented.
He urged people to pray fervently for the reposed souls. Prayed that, “May Allah give their families the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

