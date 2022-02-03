Metro & Crime

Gunshots as hoodlums attack Aregbesola campaign office in Osun

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Gunshots as hoodlums attack Aregbesola campaign office in Osun

Five hoodlums on Thursday evening attacked the campaign office of Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola after factional members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osogbo held their weekly meeting.

It was learnt the hoodlums invaded the premises of the campaign office Aregbesola used before his emergence as governor around 5:30 pm.

The hoodlums were armed with guns and started shooting at the building located around the Gbodofon River, including other properties within the premises.

The attackers arrived at the scene shortly after members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) concluded their weekly factional meeting at the venue.

It was learnt that a number of bullets were fired at the transformer within the premises with some glasses of the building were shattered.

An eyewitness within the premises Abosede Oluwaseun said: “Shortly after the meeting today, people have already left, they came in two vehicles; one red Sienna car and a bus, parked on the other side of the road.

“The occupants move towards the building with pump-action rifles and started shooting. It is very difficult to count their number but going by the over 30 cartridges on the floor, their number is large, they started shelling the building.

“They also shot sporadically at the transformer to set it on fire so that the whole building will be razed but luckily the canopies caught fire. The people we mobilised quickly extinguished the fire after the hoodlums escaped through Gbogan/Osogbo road.

“Their drivers were on standby, we were able to count six pump-action and other weapons. They operated for 15 minutes.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three die in Oyo-Ibadan Road crash, 3 seriously injured, FRSC

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Three persons died Monday in an accident that occured along the old Oyo-Ibadan Road, Oyo State, while three others sustained various degrees of injuries.   According to New Telegraph investigation, the accident, which occurred at the Funduk area of Moniya in Ibadan, involved a trailer and a Micra taxi where eight people were in the vehicles.   The Oyo […]
Metro & Crime

Covid-19: Polo donates items, salutes journalists’ courage in tackling fake news

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Nigeria’s foremost luxury and lifestyle company, Polo Limited has donated items to journalists as one of the frontline workers affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, saying those responsible for dissemination of factual information on the pandemic deserve appreciation.   Presenting items to the members of the press corps of the Lagos State Government at the Bagauda […]
Metro & Crime

Two police officers shot dead in Kogi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja Two police officers on duty were reported to have been killed by gunmen suspected to be armed robbers at a checkpoint in Kabba Local Government Area of Kogi State. The policemen were said to have been gunned down at Origa checkpoint along the Kabba- Iyara road at about 5 pm on […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica