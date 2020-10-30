Gunshots at Oyo Secretariat as soldiers, Agbekoya clash

Gunshots rent the air yesterday at the Oyo State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, following a clash between soldiers and hunters under the auspice of Agbekoya. Trouble started when a member of the Agbekoya allegedly slapped one of the soldiers stationed at the entrance of the Secretariat because the hunters were not allowed into the Secretariat. A source said that the soldier in return shot the man who slapped him but the bullet did not penetrate his body. Rather, another person in the crowd fell.

This led to the reinforcement of soldiers and men of the Operation Burst to the scene. On arrival, they fired into the air to disperse the crowd. The soldiers insisted the Agbekoyas must produce their member who slapped the officer. But the man had fled the scene. Instead, the security team arrested another member of Agbekoya.

All entrances to the state Secretariat were shut for about 30 minutes. An Army vehicle was subsequently stationed in front of the Secretariat to forestall further breakdown of law and order. Meanwhile, the Assembly of Yoruba Groups Worldwide yesterday de-clared that Prof. Banji Akintoye, leader of the Yoruba World Congress (YWC) was no longer their leader following his movement to another group, “Ilana Yoruba”.

The group made the disclosure in a communiqué issued at the end of its second Assembly held at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat , Ibadan, following the first one held on August 22, 2019. The communiqué reads in part: “In view of Prof. Banji Akintoye’s movement to Ilana Oduduwa and his dumping of Yoruba World Congress, the Assembly of Yoruba Groups Worldwide in its second Assembly hereby states that Prof. Akintoye no longer remains the President of YWC. “To maintain the identity of the Yoruba World Congress but with the slight modification of an affix ‘International” in order that we don’t throw the child away with the bath water, what we have now is ‘Yoruba World Congress International.’”

