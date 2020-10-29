Gunshots, chaos at Oyo Secretariat as Agbekoya man allegedly slaps Army Officer

Pandemonium broke out Thursday at the entrance of the Oyo State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan following a clash between personnel of the Nigerian Army and Agbekoya (traditional hunters) group.

According to information gleaned by New Telegraph, a member of the Agbekoya group allegedly slapped one of the army officials stationed at the entrance of the state secretariat because they and their leader were being prevented from accessing the place, leading to the altercation.

A source said that the soldier in return fired a shot at the Agbekoya man that slapped him but that the bullet did not affect him, but rather that another person in the crowd fell.

The situation led to the reinforcement of Army officials and personnel of the Operation Burst team to the scene, and upon their arrival, they fired gunshots in the air to disperse the crowd.

Upon insisting on the production of the Agbekoya member who slapped the Army officer, who had reportedly run away, the security team arrested one member in lieu.

All entrances to the state Secretariat were temporarily placed under lock for over 30 minutes which halted movement in and out of people from the Secretariat. An Army vehicle was subsequently stationed in front of the Secretariat to forestall further break down of law and order.

Meanwhile, the Assembly of Yoruba Groups Worldwide Thursday declared that Prof. Bamji Akintoye, leader of the Yoruba Wold Congress (YWC) no longer remains their leader following his movement to another group: “Ilana Yoruba” and dumping of the YWC.

The group made the disclosure in their resolution through a communique issued at the end of their second Assembly held at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Ibadan, following the first one held on August 22, 2019.

