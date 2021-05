Kidnappers have freed a 10-year-old boy, Chimeremezie Izu, abducted in Asaba, Delta State. It was learnt that the abductors collected N800,000 ransom before releasing Chimeremezie. The victim was abducted two days ago at gunpoint at No. 5, Kelvin Street, new General Hospital Way, Ani Ngene, Core Area 4, GRA. The gunmen harassed Chimeremezie’s mother, Mrs. […]

Residents of Oke-Egan Community, Kayetoro in Eleko area of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos on Friday staged a peaceful demonstration to the State House of Assembly, Alausa demanding compensation for the demolition of their houses. The protesters claimed that their houses, which were about 400 in number, were demolished in the early hours of Monday February […]

Some hoodlums wielding matchets and sticks have disrupted the ongoing Nigeria Leaders Congress (NLC) protest in Kaduna. The hoodlums stormed the protest scene along Nepa Roundabouts to chase away the NLC protesters who gathered to protest the Kaduna state government’s decision to sack workers. Policemen, however, dispersed the hoodlums with tear gas. It was learnt that security agents are still at the protest scene to maintain law and order.

