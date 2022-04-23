Arts & Entertainments

GUS 12: Odudu Otu visits widow’s foundation

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

As part of the grand homecoming tour sponsored by the Nigerian Breweries for GUS Season 12 winners, Odudu Ime Otu, the 22-year-old Akwa Ibom-born, has paid a visit to The Widow of Zarephath Foundation to render support. Raised by a single mother, Otu experienced firsthand some of the struggles of single or widowed women who lack the support of their spouses in raising their children.

This has inspired him to use available resources to alleviate some of their economic struggles. Some of the items donated to the foundation included food items, toiletries and cash gifts. Speaking at the event, Otu says he hopes the donations would make a difference in such a period of economic instability in the country. He also noted that the support provided will serve as a means to kindle the dreams of their offspring.

On his part, Senior Brand Manager, Non-Lager and Craft; Olufunmilayo Ogunbodede, said: ‘‘Nigerian Breweries is passionate about projects like these. Nigerian Breweries Plc believes in empowering the voiceless with the necessary resources to spark growth and development in various communities in Nigeria. ‘‘The partnership between us and The Widow of Zarephath Foundation will not be a one-off affair. We shall continue to support these women to gain economic stability.’’

 

Leave a Reply

