GUS: Fans differ as Toke Makinwa is unveiled as Search Anchor

On Air personality and social media influencer, Toke Makinwa was recently unveiled as the anchor of the muchawaited survival reality TV show, Gulder Ultimate Search.

The news is not going down well with some of the ardent fans of the long anticipated reality show. While some fans say Toke Makinwa is okay to host the survival show, others say her delicate personality does not go well with the physical demand of the show.

A vox Pop carried out by Sunday Telegraph, revealed that most fans believe Toke would do better hosting Beauty contests. An engineer and a lover of the Guilder Ultimate Search, Oladapo Akinpelu said he was disappointed when he read that Time Makinwa is the new host.

“I have always loved the voice of Chidi Muokeme and Bob Manuel Udoku who did a fantastic job in the past GUS. I wonder why they decided to change to Makinwa. She is too delicate for the job if I my opinion means anything”, he said.

Another fan who gave her name as Miracle Anyanwu said that if the show wanted a woman to host, may be Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw who is more into physical fitness would have been a better candidate.

Not all fans had negative thing to say about Makinwa being the anchor. Tope Olaleye, a cosmetologist said she believes Toke can do a good job given her experience in radio and hosting other shows over the years.

“We just have to wait for the show to start and be wowed”. Toke was signed as the anchor because of her hard work over the years building herself.

Fresh off Showmax’s The Buzz, an exclusive show into the happenings of the just concluded BBNaija Season 6, Toke Makinwa is expected to be bringing all the excitement to Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12.

The show will air on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 pm till 9 pm, from October 16

