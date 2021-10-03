Body & Soul

GUS may struggle for audience as it returns after four years

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Last weekend, Reality Television fan’s wish was granted as organisers of Guilder Ultimate Search, in partnership with Multichoice flagged off the 12th edition of long anticipated game show.

 

But there is a slight skepticism if the long forgotten reality show would be able to pull the kind of viewers that it’s contender, Big Brother Naija has amassed all these years.

 

Though the two shows are not related in terms of message and delivery, it is expected that many who criticise BBNaija for immorality would jump on the GUS wagon.

Slated to hold from 16 October to 16 December, 2021, two more Ultimate Searchers has been added to 18 ready contestants.

 

Some of the treasure hunt contestants are 26 years old Damola Johnson, 27 years old Mfon Mikel Esin, Iniabasi Umoren, 26 Years; Tosin Michael Eniola, 33 Years; Gerald Odeka, 35; Samuel Ishmael, 35; Tobechukwu Okoye, Age: 26; 29 years old; Emmanuel Nnebe, Jennifer Okorie, Age: 22; Chidimma Okeibe, Age: 29; Omokhafe Bello, 34, to name a few.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Chinaza Opara is the winner of 2020 edition of Queen of Africa Continent

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

Twenty-four-year-old Chinaza Opara has emerged winner of second edition of Queen of Africa Continent beauty pageant. At the Courtesy Garden, Festac Town Lagos, where the contest took place, the crowned winner who studied at the Federal College of Education, Pankshin, Plateau State, beat several girls to become the second crowned queen. According to the organiser […]
Body & Soul

Jollof Faceoff cooking competition will unite Africa –Noble Igwe

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The fierce rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria on who makes the better Jollof Rice recently gave birth to a cooking competition between the two countries titled ‘Jollof Faceoff’. At the just concluded maiden edition of the cooking competition which took place at Lekki, Lagos, Hilda Effiong Bassey who represented Nigeria emerged winner and walked away […]
Body & Soul

Djinn’s Day Out 11

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Ujay peeped through the window and saw no one. She went back to his waiting arms.   “I love you my baby. Nothing gonna change my love for you,” he whispered into her ears. Her body tingled all over. Valentine’s Day couldn’t be better than this. He promised her it would be a month-long celebration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica