GUS may struggle for audience as it returns after four years

Last weekend, Reality Television fan’s wish was granted as organisers of Guilder Ultimate Search, in partnership with Multichoice flagged off the 12th edition of long anticipated game show.

But there is a slight skepticism if the long forgotten reality show would be able to pull the kind of viewers that it’s contender, Big Brother Naija has amassed all these years.

Though the two shows are not related in terms of message and delivery, it is expected that many who criticise BBNaija for immorality would jump on the GUS wagon.

Slated to hold from 16 October to 16 December, 2021, two more Ultimate Searchers has been added to 18 ready contestants.

Some of the treasure hunt contestants are 26 years old Damola Johnson, 27 years old Mfon Mikel Esin, Iniabasi Umoren, 26 Years; Tosin Michael Eniola, 33 Years; Gerald Odeka, 35; Samuel Ishmael, 35; Tobechukwu Okoye, Age: 26; 29 years old; Emmanuel Nnebe, Jennifer Okorie, Age: 22; Chidimma Okeibe, Age: 29; Omokhafe Bello, 34, to name a few.

