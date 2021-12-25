Arts & Entertainments

GUS: Tosin returns to the jungle after viewers' votes

The two-part season finale episodes of the much-anticipated Gulder Ultimate Search will come with unpredictable twists and turns, one of which was the introduction of boomerangs. For the first time, viewers were given the power to bring back one contestant. As explained by Toke Makinwa, the host, any contestant that possessed a boomerang, had a chance to return if voted in by the viewers. Seven contestants possessed boomerang out of which four were evicted during the course of the show. The four who possessed boomerangs before their eviction were Tosin Emiola, Chidinma Okeibe, Esitima Edem, and Osasere “Osas” Agbonile (Jnr.).

Following thousands of votes by the viewing public, Chidinma scored 37.2% of votes closely followed by Tosin, who scored 25.1% of votes while Esitima came third with 20.9% of votes and Osas came fourth with 16.8% of votes. Although Chidinma had the highest number of votes, she could not return to the jungle for health reasons and Tosin, who came second, automatically got the slot to go back into the jungle to continue in the search.

Tosin will join Damola, Odudu, and Damilola in the jungle as they compete for the ultimate task of finding Akolo’s chest. The winner of this season’s Gulder Ultimate Search will go home with prizes worth N50m which include an SUV and cash.

 

