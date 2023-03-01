Gusau congratulates Balele, Ubah, Adams on electoral victories

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF) Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau on Tuesday sent messages of congratulation to three prominent members of the Nigeria Football family who were triumphant in the national elections held at the weekend. Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi, the Chairman of the Katsina State Football Association and who is also Chairman of the NFF Committee on Youth Competitions, was elected to the House of Representatives from the Dutsin-ma/Kurfi Federal Constituency of Katsina State on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC). Running on the platform of Labour Party, the General Manager of Remo Stars Football Club (a Nigeria Premier Football League team), Mr. Ekene Abubakar Adams beat all other contestants to win a seat to the House of Representatives from the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State. Also elected was the Proprietor of FC IfeanyiUbah and former Member of the Organizing Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah. Ubah returns to the Senate of the Federal Republic having won the Anambra South Senatorial District under the flag of Young Peoples’ Party, (YPP).
Related Articles
JUST IN: Ghanaian footballer, Atsu, found dead after Turkey earthquake – Agent
Footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the Turkey earthquake, his agent has confirmed. Atsu, 31, had played for Chelsea and Newcastle in the Premier League, reports the BBC. The Ghana international had not been seen since the quake that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Newcastle, Man City draw six-goal thriller
English champions Manchester City produced a brilliant fightback as they came from 3-1 down to draw against Newcastle in a pulsating match at St James’ Park. Newcastle were two goals ahead after 54 minutes but Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva scored within four minutes of each other to preserve City’s unbeaten start to their […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
National Sports Festival, a tool for national unity – Buhari
…as Edo2020 officially commences with glamour Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City The President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday described the National Sports Festival (NSF) as a veritable tool for national unity and means for job creation. President Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, made this assertion in Benin City, the Edo […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)