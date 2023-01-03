Sports

Gusau eulogises Pele’s contributions to football

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF),Ibrahim Gusau, has praised the contributions of late football icon, Edson Arantes dos Nascimento, popularly known as Pele, to football as the world prepares for the burial of the Brazilian.

 

The football’s indisputable King died on Thursday in a hospital in São Paulo, Brazil and his remains will be interred on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

 

Gusau has described the potentate’s contributions to football as ineffable. Pele won three FIFA World Cup titles and scored a total of 1,279 goals in 1,363 games. “I have read so many condolence messages and tributes to the man since he left us, but the truth is that Pele’s contributions to the game of football are ineffable,” he said.

 

“He did so many things to raise the profile and scale of the game and each and everyone of us can only say a little of what he did. “I remember that he came to Nigeria five times and identified strongly with black people all over the world. He was a universal figure yet he remained humble, likeable and approachable.

 

With his skill and talent, he took the game of football to a totally different level, captivated global audiences and gave joy to billions. May his soul rest in peace.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

