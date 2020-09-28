Gusau faces World Athletics’ Life ban

…as AFN board members drag ex-legislator to AIU

Athletics Federation of Nigeria, president Mr. Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, risks being slammed a life ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit, (AIU), following a petition by nine members of the board of the federation accusing the former federal legislator violating some articles of World Athletics Integrity Code of Conduct.

Gusau, the court-affirmed president of the AFN, was accused among other things of causing money belonging to the federation to be paid into a private account belonging to Mr. Sunday Adeleye, who at the time was an elected member of the board of the AFN.

The money in question was paid by PUMA as contractual fee for an equipment and licensing agreement reached with Gusau and Adeleye in July 2019, purportedly acting on behalf of the AFN, without the knowledge of majority of its board members.

Adeleye’s firm, Dynamic Sporting Solutions was unilaterally appointed by Gusau to serve as consultant to the federation for the project, a clear case of conflict of interest and a breach of World Athletics Integrity Code of Conduct Aritcle 3 (Integrity Standards), sub-section 3.3.5 (Conflict of Interests). If found guilty.

Gusau will be the second high profile African athletics official and member of a World Athletics member federation after Kenya’s David Okeyo to be slammed a life ban by the AIU. Okeyo, was banned for diverting money meant for Kenya Athletics Associat i o n paid by sportswear and equipment company, NIKE, into his private account for personal use.

Okeyo at the time was the Secretary General and Vice President of Kenya Athletics Association was banned for life in 2018. Gusau is also accused of dragging the AFN to court, a decision frowned at by the Chief Executive Officer of World Athletics, Mr. Jon Ridgeon, in his letter to the minister of Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare on August 27, 2020.

This, according to the petition, is also a violation of both the World Athletics constitution Article 84 on Disputes and Appeals and Athletics Integrity Code of Conduct’s Article 1, section 1.3 and sub-sections 1.3.1,1.3.2 and particularly 1.3.3 which states thus: All applicable persons will be deemed to have agreed not to bring any proceedings in any court or other forum that are inconsistent with the foregoing submission to the jurisdiction of the Disciplinary Tribunal.

The AFN president is further accused of dishonestly presenting himself as the Secretary General of the AFN before World Athletics after he changed the password of the official email account of the federation thus preventing the Secretary General from performing his lawful duties as enshrined in the constitution of the AFN (article 8.7,section 8.7.2).

