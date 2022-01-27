Sports

Gusau hails Eagles despite elimination

The head of delegation of the Super Eagles to the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has hailed the team for its professionalism despite their elimination in the round of 16. There were expectations that the current team was ready to create their own history and win the country’s fourth title, but everything ended after a 1-0 loss to Tunisia on Sunday.

Speaking in a chat with our correspondent in Garoua, the executive board member of the Nigeria Football Federation said the unity in the team at the moment compared to the past administration is part of the thing pushing them so far. “I am a happy man with the attitude and the performance of the boys,” he said.

“Yes we are out, but like our president said, the boys gave full account of themselves and I am happy with their level of professionalism. “As you can see, Nigeria is now trying to redeem her image as far as football is concerned in Africa and the way the players are now and also committed, I am sure we are going to make Nigeria happy more and more in the future. “We have the World Cup qualifier against Ghana and also the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON coming up this year, so we hope to make it count by then especially with the return of some of our injured players who missed this AFCON.”

 

