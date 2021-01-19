Gusau heads NFF’s Special COVID-19 Task Force

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has set up a special COVID- 19 task force charged with working with the various League bodies to monitor compliance with the COVID- 19 protocols by all football clubs at all levels of the leagues, among other responsibilities.

Chairman of the NFF Security Committee and Member of the Organising Committee for the African Nations Championship (CHAN), Ibrahim Gusau, heads the task force, which has eminent medical practitioners like Dr Kweku Tandoh, Dr Nekwu Okolugbo, Dr Rotimi Ogungbe and Dr Babatunde Akinbinu as members. Chairman of the Rivers State Football Association and former Member of the NFF Executive Committee, Barrister Chris Green, is also a member of the task force that will as well recommend an effective and efficient way of verifying COVID-19 test reports submitted by all football clubs and officials at league venues. Membership of the Task Force: Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau (Chairman); Barrister Chris Green (Member); Dr Kweku Tandoh (Member); Dr Rotimi Ogungbe (Member); Dr Nekwu Okolugbo (Member); Dr Babatunde Akinbinu (Member); Mohammed Mala Zanna (Member); Bello Abubakar Sokoto (Member); Hassan Abdullahi Garo (Member); Mr Sunday Longbap (Member); Sir E. C. Chukwuemeka (Member); Mrs Catherine Opara (Member); Alhaji Salihu Abubakar (Member); Ms Modupe Shabi (Member); Mallam Mohammed Ameenu (Secretary).

Like this: Like Loading...