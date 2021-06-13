Gusau promises to unite AFN family as Kebbi bubbles with delegates’ arrival

The incumbent President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN)

Engr Ibrahim Shehu Gusau says he will use the next term to unite the AFN if he wins the election in Kebbi on Monday.

Gusau promised to consolidate on his previous achievements in the federation especially in the areas of athletes’ exposure and development.

“We have spent the last four years in leadership tussle and unnecessary bickering. This is precious time that we could have used to improve the lot of the athletes because they are the reason why we are here.

“However, we will make it up to them and bring the entire Athletics family to a round table where we will iron out all grievances and map out new strategies to move Athletics forward in Nigeria. Top on our list now is to ensure a podium appearance at the Tokyo Olympic Games,” Gusau said.

Meanwhile, Kebbi State is now a beehive of activities with almost all the delegates arriving for the forthcoming Athletics Federation of Nigeria elections slated for Monday June 14.

An excited President of the AFN Engr Gusau said that the elections will mark a new chapter in the history of athletics in Nigeria.

“I am so happy that delegates from various states are here in Kebbi already and many arrived even four days to the elections. This is impressive as delegates are also fraternizing in a friendly atmosphere,” the AFN President said.

Gusau, who is vying for a second term in office as President, expressed optimism that the elections will be transparent and

hitch-free.

He added that in the spirit of unity and oneness, interests of all contestants will be protected while a level playing field will be available to all before and during the election.